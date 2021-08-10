Portage firefighters put out truck fire that spread to nearby building

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Fire Department responded to a truck fire that spread to a nearby building early Tuesday morning in the town of Lewiston.

Fire officials said it happened at about 12:30 a.m. at N9693 Kuhn Road.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office got there first and confirmed the truck was on fire and there was smoke in a building, but there were no flames.

When firefighters arrived, they put out the truck fire and investigated the building, finding damage to some of the items stored inside and smoke damage as well.

The building's owner explained the truck was inside when it caught fire. The owner towed it out of the building to avoid more damage.

According to the Portage Fire Department, the owner was treated for minor burns to the upper torso and head.