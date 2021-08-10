Report: Ex-UK leader Cameron made $10M from collapsed firm

LONDON (AP) — A TV news program has reported that former British Prime Minister David Cameron made $10 million from a financial services company that he lobbied for before it collapsed earlier this year. The BBC investigative program “Panorama” said Monday that Cameron appeared to have made $4.5 million after cashing in shares from Greensill Capital in 2019. Together with his salary and bonus, he is believed to have made around $10 million before taxes while working as a part-time adviser for the company. Cameron has faced facing questions from lawmakers about his efforts to win government funds for Greensill before it collapsed in March. Cameron’s involvement with the firm also raised questions about political lobbying in Britain.