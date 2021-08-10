Semi rollover shuts down all lanes of I-90/94 eastbound near Portage overnight

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A semi rollover on I-90/94 near Portage held up traffic overnight as crews cleaned up oil and debris, according to the Portage Fire Department.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on the interstate at mile marker 108 in the eastbound lanes.

Authorities found heavy oil leaking from the semi-truck and began to contain the spill.

Crews also had to clear the contents from the truck that were littered on the highway before it could be turned upright and towed away.

There were no injuries reported from this crash.

Traffic was rerouted through Portage while the interstate was closed.