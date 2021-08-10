Severe T-storm Watch in place for all of S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for all of southern Wisconsin.

The watch goes to 8 p.m. for Grant, Crawford and Richland Counties. For the rest of southern Wisconsin counties, the watch extends until 10 p.m.

A line of thunderstorms continues to develop from the west, currently impacting western parts of the viewing area.

Strong to severe storms are potential as the line continue to move east/southeast into the afternoon and evening. Biggest threats include strong, damaging winds and hail.