Severe T-storm Watch in place for all of S. WI

Severe T-storm Watch in place for all of S. WINew
MADISON (WKOW) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for all of southern Wisconsin.
The watch goes to 8 p.m. for Grant, Crawford and Richland Counties. For the rest of southern Wisconsin counties, the watch extends until 10 p.m.
A line of thunderstorms continues to develop from the west, currently impacting western parts of the viewing area.
Strong to severe storms are potential as the line continue to move east/southeast into the afternoon and evening. Biggest threats include strong, damaging winds and hail.