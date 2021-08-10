Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:23PM CDT until August 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Clayton County in northeastern Iowa…

Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Central Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles east of Waukon to near Strawberry Point,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Prairie Du Chien, Waukon, Lancaster, Guttenberg, Lansing, Boscobel,

Monona, Cassville, McGregor, Edgewood, Garnavillo, Bloomington,

Marquette, Harpers Ferry, Bridgeport, Seneca, Beetown, Wauzeka,

Potosi and Soldiers Grove.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.