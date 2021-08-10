Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:50PM CDT until August 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 349 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Lansing to 6 miles northeast of

Balltown, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Prairie Du Chien, Waukon, Lancaster, Guttenberg, Lansing, Boscobel,

Cassville, McGregor, Bloomington, Marquette, Harpers Ferry,

Bridgeport, Seneca, Beetown, Wauzeka, Potosi, Soldiers Grove, Mount

Ida, Gays Mills and Eastman.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.