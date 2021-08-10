Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:56PM CDT until August 10 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 356 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles east of Lansing to 6 miles north of

Sherrill, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dubuque, Platteville, Richland Center, Lancaster, Boscobel,

Fennimore, Cuba City, Muscoda, Hazel Green, Dickeyville,

Bloomington, Westport, Excelsior, Preston, Georgetown, Lone Rock,

Seneca, Beetown, Arthur and Rockbridge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.