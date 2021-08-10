Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:58PM CDT until August 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:58PM CDT until August 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 358 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles south of Viroqua to 7 miles south of
Lancaster, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Lancaster, Lansing, Boscobel, Cassville, Bloomington, Harpers Ferry,
Bridgeport, Seneca, Beetown, Wauzeka, Potosi, Soldiers Grove, Mount
Ida, Gays Mills, Eastman, Tennyson, De Soto, Mount Hope, Mount
Sterling and Patch Grove.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.