Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:58PM CDT until August 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 358 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles south of Viroqua to 7 miles south of

Lancaster, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lancaster, Lansing, Boscobel, Cassville, Bloomington, Harpers Ferry,

Bridgeport, Seneca, Beetown, Wauzeka, Potosi, Soldiers Grove, Mount

Ida, Gays Mills, Eastman, Tennyson, De Soto, Mount Hope, Mount

Sterling and Patch Grove.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.