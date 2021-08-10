Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:02PM CDT until August 10 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…

Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 401 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Hillsboro to 6 miles north of Belmont, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City,

Wisconsin Dells, Mineral Point, Lake Delton, Mazomanie, Spring

Green, West Baraboo, Black Earth, Belmont, Benton, Barneveld,

Highland, Arena, Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.