Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:15PM CDT until August 10 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:15PM CDT until August 10 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 415 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 11 miles southeast of Viroqua to Platteville, moving
east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Dubuque, Platteville, Richland Center, Lancaster, Boscobel,
Fennimore, Cuba City, Muscoda, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Westport,
Excelsior, Preston, Georgetown, Lone Rock, Seneca, Arthur,
Rockbridge, Montfort and Wauzeka.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.