Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:22PM CDT until August 10 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:22PM CDT until August 10 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mauston to near Spring Green to near Cuba City,
moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Baraboo, Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin
Dells, Mineral Point, Lake Delton, Mazomanie, Spring Green, West
Baraboo, Black Earth, Belmont, Benton, Barneveld, Highland, Arena,
Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.