Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:22PM CDT until August 10 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Mauston to near Spring Green to near Cuba City,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin

Dells, Mineral Point, Lake Delton, Mazomanie, Spring Green, West

Baraboo, Black Earth, Belmont, Benton, Barneveld, Highland, Arena,

Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.