Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:08PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Green County in south central Wisconsin…

Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Portage to near Sauk City to near

Apple River, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,

Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland,

Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac

and Marshall.

People attending The Belleville Community Picnic should seek safe

shelter immediately!

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.