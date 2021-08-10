Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:42PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 542 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Portage to near Fitchburg to 6 miles southwest

of Brodhead, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Whitewater, Stoughton,

Fort Atkinson, Waupun, Jefferson, South Beloit, Lake Mills, Milton,

Edgerton, Evansville, Marshall, Horicon, Waterloo, Juneau, Johnson

Creek and Deerfield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.