Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:47PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Updated
Last updated today at 10:53 pm
5:47 pm Weather Alerts

At 546 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Montello to near Brooklyn to near Monroe, moving
south at 80 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,
Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland,
Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall and
Sauk City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

TWC

More Stories

Skip to content