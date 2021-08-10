Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:47PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 546 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Montello to near Brooklyn to near Monroe, moving

south at 80 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,

Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland,

Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall and

Sauk City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.