Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:47PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:47PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 546 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Montello to near Brooklyn to near Monroe, moving
south at 80 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,
Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland,
Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall and
Sauk City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.