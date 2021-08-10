Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:56PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:56PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 556 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Princeton to near Oregon to Monroe, moving east
at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trees were reported down in Madison.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,
Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland,
Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall and
Sauk City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.