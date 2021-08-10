Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:08PM CDT until August 10 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Western Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Western Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 608 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Randolph to near Beloit, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Menomonee

Falls, West Bend, Muskego, Whitewater, Hartford, Pewaukee, Sussex,

Elkhorn, Hartland, Delavan, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago,

Delafield and Jackson.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.