Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:28PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 627 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Waupun to near Jefferson to near Clinton, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Tree damage was reported in Rock County around Janesville.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Whitewater, Stoughton,

Fort Atkinson, Waupun, Jefferson, South Beloit, Lake Mills, Milton,

Edgerton, Evansville, Marshall, Horicon, Waterloo, Juneau, Johnson

Creek and Deerfield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.