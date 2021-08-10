Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:54PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 653 PM CDT, Strong thunderstorms located along a line extending

from near Oakfield to near Oconomowoc to Delavan, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…A 68 mph wind gust was reported in Eagle in Waukesha

County.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Whitewater, Stoughton,

Fort Atkinson, Waupun, Jefferson, South Beloit, Lake Mills, Milton,

Edgerton, Evansville, Marshall, Horicon, Waterloo, Juneau, Johnson

Creek and Deerfield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.