Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:54PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:54PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 653 PM CDT, Strong thunderstorms located along a line extending
from near Oakfield to near Oconomowoc to Delavan, moving east at 35
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…A 68 mph wind gust was reported in Eagle in Waukesha
County.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Janesville, Beloit, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Whitewater, Stoughton,
Fort Atkinson, Waupun, Jefferson, South Beloit, Lake Mills, Milton,
Edgerton, Evansville, Marshall, Horicon, Waterloo, Juneau, Johnson
Creek and Deerfield.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.