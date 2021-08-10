Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:14PM CDT until August 10 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Kewaskum to Camp Lake, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. Several reports of wind gusts

between 60 and 75mph. Trees and limbs downed.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Menomonee

Falls, West Bend, Muskego, Whitewater, Hartford, Pewaukee, Sussex,

Elkhorn, Hartland, Delavan, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago,

Delafield and Jackson.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing

widespread wind damage across Waukesha county. SEEK SHELTER NOW

inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.