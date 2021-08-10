Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:14PM CDT until August 10 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:14PM CDT until August 10 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Kewaskum to Camp Lake, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. Several reports of wind gusts
between 60 and 75mph. Trees and limbs downed.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Menomonee
Falls, West Bend, Muskego, Whitewater, Hartford, Pewaukee, Sussex,
Elkhorn, Hartland, Delavan, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago,
Delafield and Jackson.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing
widespread wind damage across Waukesha county. SEEK SHELTER NOW
inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.