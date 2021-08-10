Silver Alert issued for missing Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a man missing from Oconomowoc.

Ronald George Wolters, 77, was last seen by his wife at their home this morning around 8 a.m. Authorities currently do not know where he may have been headed.

He is 5'10", 170 lbs., he has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, grey striped polo shirt, black baseball hat, gold watch on left wrist and brown square glasses.

He was seen driving in a 2002 red Chevy Avalanche with license plate #944630.

If you see Wolters, call 262-567-4401.