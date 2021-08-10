Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:36PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Belleville to 7 miles southeast of Monroe.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds from 40 to 50 mph in association with outflow

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Orfordville,

Footville, Lake Koshkonong, Fulton, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover,

Cooksville, Afton, Avon, Indianford and Leyden.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central and southeastern Wisconsin.