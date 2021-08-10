Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 7:05PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Cambridge to near Johnson Creek. Movement

was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph lingering behind line of

thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills,

Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Cambridge, Lake Ripley, Lake Koshkonong,

Milford, Hebron, Busseyville, Hubbleton and Helenville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central and southeastern Wisconsin.