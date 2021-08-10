Suspect fires gun in road rage incident, no injuries reported

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police are investigating a "random road rage" incident turned attempted homicide that took place Monday night.

According to police, a vehicle stopped on southbound S. Park St was narrowly missed by another vehicle. Allegedly, the driver of the other vehicle was upset the stopped car did not move.

Police say the suspect yelled, made threats and brandished a gun before shooting the victims vehicle and fleeing.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspect is at large.