‘Testing is still as necessary as ever’: Doctors urge people to get COVID-19 test despite vaccination status

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a renewed push for people to get tested for COVID-19, even if they have been vaccinated.

UW Health is reminding people who have symptoms like coughing, runny nose, sore throat, fever or loss of taste or smell to get tested for the virus. This also applies to those who are traveling this summer.

“We know now that the delta variant is much more infectious than the original strain, and though rare, even those who have been vaccinated can become infected with the virus and spread it to others,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director, infection control, UW Health, and associate professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “Testing is still as necessary as ever.”

UW Health leaders say this is urgent because people who are vaccinated are still getting infected.

“Testing continues to be a crucial step to tracking this virus, but we all must do our parts to stop the spread by masking, physical distancing, and especially getting vaccinated,” Dr. Safdar said. “Together we can save lives and keep our friends, neighbors and families safe and healthy.”

UW Health patients and employees can get a test at one of their facilities.

The rest of the public can use one of Public Health Madison & Dane County's testing locations. A full list of sites can be found HERE.