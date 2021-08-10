Voters pick new supervisor for Dane County’s District 20

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County is getting a new member on its Board of Supervisors.

The county held a special election for the open seat in District 20. No one actually filed for the race, so voters had to write in the candidate they wanted to win.

Unofficial totals posted Tuesday night show Jeff Weigand had the most votes of all of the write-ins.

The seat in District 20 was open after the death of Julie Schwellenbach, who passed away in May. Schwellenbach had been on the County Board since 2018.

District 20 encompasses the Towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, Village of Cottage Grove Ward 13, Village of Marshall, Village of Windsor Wards 2-4, and City of Sun Prairie Ward 23, 26, 27.