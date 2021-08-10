Wisconsin listed at No. 15 in coaches preseason poll, Alabama tops list

(WKOW) -- Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll. Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two. No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati. The Associated Press Top 25 will be released on Aug. 16.

Top 25 Teams:

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma (two first-place votes)

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others Receiving Votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1