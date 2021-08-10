Wisconsin senators split on passage of infrastructure bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's two U.S. Senators voted differently on the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill estimated to bring Wisconsin more than $6 billion.

The bill passed 69-30 Tuesday with 19 Republicans joining Democrats in voting for the bill. Sen. Ron Johnson was among the 30 who voted against it.

In a statement, Sen. Johnson said he supported infrastructure spending but wanted 100 percent of the funding to come from repurposed COVID relief dollars.

"Instead, the bill’s supporters deceived the public into thinking their bill was ‘paid for’ by using smoke-and-mirror gimmicks," Johnson said in a statement. "The Congressional Budget Office didn’t buy their fuzzy math and said their bill will add $256 billion to our national debt."

More than $5 billion of Wisconsin's share of infrastructure dollars would go toward highway projects. The remainder would be divided between highway projects, public transit upgrades, broadband expansion into rural areas, and construction of more electric vehicle charging stations.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said any added spending was a worthy and overdue investment in allowing the country to keep with the improvements other nations are making to their infrastructure.

"If we don't maintain our infrastructure and rebuild it to be more strong as resilient, we're not gonna win that economic race in the 21st century," Baldwin said in an interview Tuesday.

The bill is not guaranteed to pass in the House despite its narrow Democratic majority. The chamber's most progressive members, including Rep. Mark Pocan, have said they want a vote on infrastructure paired with a larger $3.5 trillion package that spends on social services like child care credits, paid family leave, and expanding Medicare to cover eye doctor visits and dental care.

Baldwin said she was optimistic all 50 Democratic senators would eventually agree on a reconciliation package to pass that bill, which Democrats hope will give them a boost with voters ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.