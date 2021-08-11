ABC News: FDA to authorize third shot for people with certain medical conditions

(ABC News) -- A third coronavirus shot may be coming for people with certain medical conditions.

ABC News is reporting the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize COVID-19 booster shots on Thursday.

The shots would be for immunocompromised people who've received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Other federal agencies would have to sign off on the FDA's recommendation before third shots could start going out.

About 2.7 percent of adults in the U.S. are considered immunocompromised.