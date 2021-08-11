Anonymous jury ordered for ex-cop in Daunte Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ordered that the jury in the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright will remain anonymous. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, in April. She’s scheduled to stand trial in November on a manslaughter charge. Judge Regina Chu said the court won’t release juror names and contact information until sometime after the trial. Jurors will be referred to in court only by numbers. Similar restrictions were in place for the trial of ex-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.