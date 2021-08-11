Another day with a heat advisory and severe storm threat

MADISON (WKOW) - There will be plenty of heat and humidity by the afternoon for storms to tap into and strengthen.



RECAP

High wind gusts caused scattered damage toppling trees and knocking out power.

Over the past two days, our southernmost two rows of counties picked up 1-2" of rain with lower totals north -- great news for our drought situation!

RELATED: Crews working to restore power in Spring Green after storms knock entire village offline



SET UP

The main cold front is developing in the Upper Midwest and storms will develop heading into the afternoon and push into our area.

TODAY

Another heat advisory in effect for Dane County and areas south and east. Heat index will peak at 95-102° by early to mid afternoon with actual temps around 90°, then the storms will develop, which could be severe.

We are under a level 2 risk for severe storms with gusty winds the main concern. We could pick up another half inch of rain widespread with hotspots around 1-2 inches.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly clear in the mid 60s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and still very warm in the upper 80s, but it just won't be as humid.



We could see a stray shower or storm at night, mainly farther south, but most stay dry and it'll be dry the rest of the forecast.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, much drier and milder with highs only in the upper 70s.



SATURDAY

Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.