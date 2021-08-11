Brazil’s Bolsonaro loses bid to reform voting system

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a major defeat in Congress as his proposal to require printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes fell short. Bolsonaro has insisted printed receipts are needed to avoid fraud, without providing any evidence that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to cheating. His allies needed 308 votes to pass the proposed constitutional change Tuesday night, but got only 229. The opposition also faltered, though, in its hopes of rebuffing the president with an overwhelming majority. It got only 218 votes. Electoral authorities and even many of Bolsonaro’s political allies opposed the proposal, saying it was aimed at a nonexistent problem.