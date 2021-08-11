Carbon monoxide alarm saves Madison family from ‘significant’ leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- Occupants of a house on the 3700 block of Sussex Lane were saved by a carbon monoxide leak Monday afternoon, with concentration estimated at four times the lethal dose.

According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, authorities responded to the house at 1:13 p.m. Monday afternoon after a resident called to report a carbon monoxide alarm, with people inside feeling sick.

The residents went outside to wait for the fire department to arrive, and upon inspection, authorities found the air inside contained 800 parts per million of carbon monoxide. According to the department, sustained exposure to 150-200 ppm of carbon monoxide can be lethal.

After calling in Madison Gas and Electric to help with ventilation, they found the water heater's exhaust vent was obstructed, forcing the toxic gas inside to fill the house.

Nobody at the house needed any further medical attention, and residents have since been allowed to return to their home.

If you ever hear your carbon monoxide detector go off, leave your home immediately and call 911. The best rapid treatment for carbon monoxide exposure is fresh air, followed quickly by medical attention.