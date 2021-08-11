CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

(AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

The CDC recommendation echoes recent guidance from top obstetrician groups. The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination. Pregnant women run a higher risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. But their vaccination rates are low.

