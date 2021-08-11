Crime data feared lost from Dallas police computer network

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officials have reported a massive amount of information has been lost from its computer database on criminal investigations dating to July 2020. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said the loss occurred over in early April during the data migration of a police computer network drive. About 14 terabytes of the 22 terabytes lost were recovered, but the remaining eight terabytes are believed lost forever. City officials became aware of the problem on April 5 but didn’t reveal it until Wednesday. Most up-to-date personal computers have hard-drive memory capacities ranging from a half-terabyte to two terabytes.