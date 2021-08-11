Fanny pack with $10,000 inside found in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fanny pack with $10,000 inside was found in downtown Madison and now the police are looking for the rightful owner.

Madison Police said in a news release Wednesday, a fanny pack that contained a sock with money in it, a phone and an ID card was found at Winnebago Street and Bashford Avenue on July, 18.

A good citizen located it and turned the items into police.

MPD placed the fanny pack in a safe place until the owner could be contacted.