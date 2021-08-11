FEMA, FCC to conduct emergency alert test Wednesday

WKOW -- The Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will run a test of the national Emergency Alert System Wednesday afternoon, playing the message on TV and radio while sending a text to properly configured phones.

According to a tweet from FEMA, the message will go out at 1:20 p.m. CT Wednesday afternoon.

The text will specify that the message is a test, and there will be no need to take any further action. You'll only receive the text if you've opted in for the alerts.