Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:36AM CDT until August 12 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:36AM CDT until August 12 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland
near the river occurs.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2
feet on 06/23/2013.