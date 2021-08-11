Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:36AM CDT until August 12 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday evening.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland

near the river occurs.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and

campground area in the old section of town.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2

feet on 06/23/2013.