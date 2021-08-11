Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:36AM CDT until August 14 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* At 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

this morning to a crest of 12.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will

then fall below flood stage Friday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7

feet on 08/25/2016.