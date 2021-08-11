Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:14PM CDT until August 14 at 4:16AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 5:14PM CDT until August 14 at 4:16AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Saturday morning.
* At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Friday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6
feet on 09/09/2016.