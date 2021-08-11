Flood Warning issued August 11 at 8:33AM CDT until August 14 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 8:33AM CDT until August 14 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until Saturday morning.
* At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet
Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.