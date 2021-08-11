Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:18PM CDT until August 14 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

Friday morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Wednesday evening.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.