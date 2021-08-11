Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:18PM CDT until August 14 at 3:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:18PM CDT until August 14 at 3:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until early Saturday morning.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.