Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:19PM CDT until August 13 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* From late tonight to Friday afternoon.

* At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just

after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.2 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow

evening.