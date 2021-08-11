Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:19PM CDT until August 13 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:19PM CDT until August 13 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* From late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just
after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.2 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.