Former NFL player Nate Burleson joins ‘CBS This Morning’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NFL player Nate Burleson will join ‘CBS This Morning’ as one of the show’s three co-hosts next month. Burleson will team with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the show, replacing Anthony Mason. Mason is becoming a roving cultural reporter for CBS News. Burleson comes to CBS from the NFL Network’s morning show. He’s been an analyst for CBS’ Sunday afternoon football programming, which he will continue. It’s the first major personnel move for CBS News’ new leadership team of Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, along with Shawna Thomas, the ‘CBS This Morning’ executive producer. The show is about to move into a new Times Square studio.