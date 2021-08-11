Fort Atkinson warehouse continues to burn, fire chief gives update

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — A fire at a warehouse is still burning in Fort Atkinson after it ignited Tuesday afternoon.

In a news conference Wednesday, Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said crews used 5,000 gallons of water per minute to douse the flames, and nearly a million gallons were used in total. After concerns about the city's water supply, Rausch says the levels are back to near-normal and no residents were ever without water. The fire chief also says crews will continue to use minimal amounts of water so they don't add to the runoff pollution that has already made its way into the Rock River from the previous firefighting efforts. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring that runoff.

The Environmental Protection Agency will be out on Wednesday to monitor the air quality in the area as smoke continues to billow from the site. Rausch says he believes as long as the weather stays manageable and the smoke stays out of the neighborhoods, they should be okay and further evacuations shouldn't be needed.

48 different departments responded Tuesday, with a total of nearly 250 firefighters. Rausch says one firefighter from Fort Atkinson was cut by a broken window and taken to UW Madison for surgery. He is expected to be okay but will need some recovery time. Two other crew members were treated for heat-related injuries.

The fire chief and city manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said they were very proud of the response from their local department, as well as the rest of the crews that responded to the call.

"This was a pretty heroic event," said Chief Rausch.

Because so many Fort Atkinson crew members are volunteers, staff say they may need to focus on hiring more paid firefighters in the future.