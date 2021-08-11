Groundbreaking ceremony held for F-35 flight simulator facility

MADISON (WKOW) — On Wednesday morning, a groundbreaking was held for a F-35 flight simulator facility.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard joined the 115th Fighter Wing and community leaders for the first of 19 military construction projects ahead of F-35 Lightning 11. The National Guard says the groundbreaking marks the base's physical transition for the F-35.

Earlier this year, a local building company was awarded the $9 million project that demolishes a smaller building in preparation for the new 19,000 square foot facility.

According to the National Guard, the simulator allow pilots to train on various scenarios and in some cases can replace actual flight time. Ultimately, it may decrease the number of times the physical aircraft takes-off and lands once it arrives in Madison.