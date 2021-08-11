‘He has to be held accountable:’ Victim speaks out on accused Spring Green teacher’s death

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) - The death of a former Spring Green teacher who faced possible trial on child sex charges leads the woman at the center of the case to speak out.

"He has to be held accountable in some way," Melisa Trejo, 43, tells 27 News of Michael J. Hill. Earlier this year, Hill was charged with three counts in Sauk County Court with sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

The victim was Trejo, and the alleged crimes were in 1992. Trejo told 27 News she does not request anonymity despite the sensitive nature of the accusations.

Although Trejo was not one of his students, Hill was a teacher in Spring Green for over thirty years. As he awaited the scheduling of the next hearing in his court case, Hill, 69, died July 29. Hill's obituary only notes his death was sudden.

Hill's criminal case was dismissed Aug. 9.

"I was devastated," Trejo says.

Trejo's accusations were initially investigated in the nineties by Spring Green Police but no charges were lodged. When Hill was charged this year, a criminal complaint states Hill conceded to a Spring Green Police officer in 1995 he briefly made sexual contact with the girl. Hill was not arrested at that time.

Trejo says Hill was a respected "pillar of the community" and she had come to Wisconsin as a child from the streets of Colombia. Trejo says those factors played into her report of crime being mishandled.

"There were a lot of people culpable in this massive, systemic failure and we have to discuss that part of it," Trejo says.

The officer who received Hill's confession in 1995 is no longer with the Spring Green Police Department. He made no comment beyond what was written in the complaint when contacted by 27 News.

Spring Green's police chief at that time has died. No current police staff member has commented on the past probe.

Sauk County Judge Patricia Barrett was the county's district attorney when police investigated the allegations in 1995. Barrett declined comment to 27 News.

Trejo says she is considering legal action against Spring Green Police and also against Hill's estate.

Trejo says what happened to her led her to being institutionalized for a portion of her youth, and to problems as an adult. "I have panic disorder. I have anxiety," she says.

Hill's obituary describes him as a " dedicated teacher" who inspired "thousands" of students.

Hill's attorney in the criminal case, Michael Short has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.

"My goal from the beginning has been accountability," Trejo says of her years-long effort to find pertinent documents and convince the criminal justice system of Hill"s potentially criminal behavior. "My goal is still the same despite Mike's death."