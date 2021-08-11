Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

