Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 11:36AM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 11:36AM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Heat indicies will be in the 100 to 105 range again
today.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Clayton County. In Wisconsin, Grant County.
* WHEN…From noon to 5 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.