Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 3:16AM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.